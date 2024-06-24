Cambium's (CMBM) PMP 450v Receives Full FCC Certification

Cambium Network Corporation ( CMBM Quick Quote CMBM - Free Report) recently announced that it had received FCC and ISED certification for its PMP 450v Fixed Wireless Access Point and Subscriber Module. The accreditation is likely to strengthen the platform's reliability and durability in meeting the diverse demands of telecommunications sector worldwide. PMP 450v is Cambium's second fully accredited 6 GHz platform designed by integrating wireless broadband access solutions like ePMP 4600 and ePMP Force 4625 and is renowned for its scalability and high performance. This platform is designed to operate seamlessly across both 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands, extending up to 7.125 GHz, ensuring both backward and forward compatibility for future technological advancements. PMP 450v leverages Cambium’s LINKPlanner software for cost-effective deployment of networks and uses accurate RF predictions from cnHeat to represent the reality of the RF world. With ultra-wideband support of up to 160 MHz total channel bandwidth, PMP 450v can significantly reach a wider customer base and provide flexibility in spectrum usage. Additionally, its 4x4 MIMO Access Point is also very useful in enhancing its operational efficiency through increased bandwidth and multi-sector mode. PMP 450v can have a speed of up to 1.2 Gbps with low latencies such as 3 to 5 milliseconds, thereby meeting both business and residential connectivity needs. The FCC and ISED certification can ensure the platform's adherence to rigorous industry standards, ensuring its reliability, safety and quality. With these certifications, PMP 450v can serve as a critical connectivity solution for Internet service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations and governments who are facing capacity constraints due to the crowded 5 GHz spectrum. Additionally, the platform utilizes an Automatic Frequency Coordination system to help operators efficiently add broadband capacity to both new and existing 3 GHz and 5 GHz deployments. Along with these certifications, PMP 450v is expected to be a game-changer for network operators seeking to maximize spectrum resources while maintaining exceptional performance. Shares of Cambium have lost 79.7% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 19.6%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Image: Bigstock
Cambium's (CMBM) PMP 450v Receives Full FCC Certification
Cambium Network Corporation (CMBM - Free Report) recently announced that it had received FCC and ISED certification for its PMP 450v Fixed Wireless Access Point and Subscriber Module. The accreditation is likely to strengthen the platform's reliability and durability in meeting the diverse demands of telecommunications sector worldwide.
PMP 450v is Cambium's second fully accredited 6 GHz platform designed by integrating wireless broadband access solutions like ePMP 4600 and ePMP Force 4625 and is renowned for its scalability and high performance. This platform is designed to operate seamlessly across both 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands, extending up to 7.125 GHz, ensuring both backward and forward compatibility for future technological advancements.
PMP 450v leverages Cambium’s LINKPlanner software for cost-effective deployment of networks and uses accurate RF predictions from cnHeat to represent the reality of the RF world.
With ultra-wideband support of up to 160 MHz total channel bandwidth, PMP 450v can significantly reach a wider customer base and provide flexibility in spectrum usage. Additionally, its 4x4 MIMO Access Point is also very useful in enhancing its operational efficiency through increased bandwidth and multi-sector mode.
PMP 450v can have a speed of up to 1.2 Gbps with low latencies such as 3 to 5 milliseconds, thereby meeting both business and residential connectivity needs.
The FCC and ISED certification can ensure the platform's adherence to rigorous industry standards, ensuring its reliability, safety and quality. With these certifications, PMP 450v can serve as a critical connectivity solution for Internet service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations and governments who are facing capacity constraints due to the crowded 5 GHz spectrum. Additionally, the platform utilizes an Automatic Frequency Coordination system to help operators efficiently add broadband capacity to both new and existing 3 GHz and 5 GHz deployments.
Along with these certifications, PMP 450v is expected to be a game-changer for network operators seeking to maximize spectrum resources while maintaining exceptional performance.
Shares of Cambium have lost 79.7% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 19.6%.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Cambium currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the industry have been discussed below.
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present, supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.39%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 16.07%.
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, is a pioneer in developing RF integrated circuits for mobile devices and NAND flash controller integrated circuits for USB flash drives and memory cards.
The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 38.16%.