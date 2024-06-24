We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
B2Gold (BTG) Sells 10% Stake in Calibre Mining for C$139M
B2Gold Corp. (BTG - Free Report) announced that it sold 79 million common shares of Calibre Mining Corp, generating gross proceeds of C$139.04 million ($102 million). This move lowered its stake in Calibre to less than 10%. This decision was taken based on investment considerations, such as price, market conditions, capital allocation goals and the company's overall strategy.
Prior to the sale, B2Gold owned 110,950,333 common shares of Calibre. This accounted for 14.1% of Calibre. As a result of the current sale, B2Gold's holding in Calibre's issued and outstanding common shares has come down to around 4%. B2Gold currently has no plans to make any further changes to its stake in Calibre.
B2Gold is no longer subject to Insider Reporting Requirements under National Instrument 55-104.
In the March-end quarter, B2Gold recorded a consolidated gold production of 214,339 ounces, down 14.5% year over year. The total consolidated gold production for first-quarter 2024 was 225,716 ounces (including 11,377 ounces of attributable production from Calibre), down 15.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 6 cents for first-quarter 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. The bottom line fell 10% year over year. B2Gold generated revenues of $461 million in first-quarter 2023 compared with the prior-year quarter’s $474 million.
Price Performance
In the past year, B2Gold’s shares have lost 23.4% against with the industry’s growth of 13.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
