Steven Madden (SHOO) Rides on Customer-Centric Strategies

Steven Madden, Ltd. ( SHOO Quick Quote SHOO - Free Report) has adeptly navigated the competitive landscape through a comprehensive strategy that includes international expansion, digital innovation and strategic acquisitions. The company's continued focus on customer-centric strategies and value delivery is expected to yield sustained growth and enhanced stakeholder value. Management’s optimistic projections for 2024, indicating significant revenue growth and increased earnings per share (EPS), reinforce SHOO's promising outlook in the global fashion industry. Exploring Deeper
A key success factor for Steven Madden is its robust international expansion. Despite macroeconomic challenges, the company’s international segment has shown impressive growth, particularly in the first quarter of 2024. With a 15% increase in international revenues, Steven Madden has effectively penetrated global markets, utilizing strategic joint ventures and targeted marketing strategies to enhance consumer engagement worldwide.
The company’s strong performance across its wholesale, direct-to-consumer and licensing segments highlights the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives. In the first quarter of 2024, wholesale revenues jumped 21%, driven by significant gains in footwear, accessories and apparel. The handbag and apparel categories, in particular, saw remarkable growth, boosting the wholesale segment.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The direct-to-consumer segment also experienced healthy growth, with total revenues reaching $112.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 12.8%. Brick-and-mortar revenues grew 15%, or 8% on a comparable store basis, reflecting continued success in physical retail.
Steven Madden's dedication to enhancing its e-commerce presence demonstrates its proactive approach to adapting to changing consumer preferences. Strategic investments in digital marketing and website optimization, along with initiatives like try-before-you-buy payment options and expanded delivery and return capabilities, underscore the company’s commitment to improving the digital shopping experience. These efforts are expected to drive sustained growth in e-commerce revenues. Strategic acquisitions, such as those of Almost Famous and BB Dakota, highlight Steven Madden's efforts to diversify product offerings and expand market reach. These acquisitions broaden the company’s apparel category and strengthen its direct-to-consumer presence, aligning with its goal of achieving profitable growth. With a solid business framework, Steven Madden is well-positioned to capitalize on market growth opportunities and deliver enhanced value to its stakeholders. Management’s projections for 2024 indicate year-over-year revenue growth of 11-13%, with adjusted EPS between $2.55 and $2.65, suggesting a rise from the $2.30 reported in 2023. Zacks Rank & Estimate
The stock has outpaced the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. In the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 40.5% against the industry’s decline of 11.8%.
Analysts seem quite optimistic about the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 sales and EPS is pegged at $2.22 billion and $2.62, respectively, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.1% and 6.9%. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 sales and EPS is pegged at $2.32 billion and $2.92, respectively, implying year-over-year growth of 4.7% and 11.4%. Wrapping Up
Despite positive outcomes, the integration of the Almost Famous brand introduces complexity and potential risks, notably impacting the gross margin. In the first quarter, the consolidated gross margin dropped to 40.7% from 42.1% in 2023, with Almost Famous reducing it by about 140 basis points in the first quarter.
However, with a robust business framework and strategic initiatives driving international expansion, digital innovation and product diversification, Steven Madden is well-positioned to capitalize on market growth opportunities. 3 Promising Stocks
Some better-ranked stocks are
The Gap, Inc. ( GPS Quick Quote GPS - Free Report) , Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ( ANF Quick Quote ANF - Free Report) and Canada Goose ( GOOS Quick Quote GOOS - Free Report) . Gap is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories and personal care products. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 21.7% and 0.2%, respectively, from the fiscal 2023 reported figures. GPS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 202.7%. Abercrombie is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. ANF delivered a 28.9% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 47.3% and 10.4%, respectively, from the fiscal 2023 reported figures. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 210.3%. Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. It sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canada Goose’s current fiscal-year earnings indicates growth of 13.7% from the year-ago period’s reported figures. GOOS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 70.9%.
Image: Bigstock
Steven Madden (SHOO) Rides on Customer-Centric Strategies
Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO - Free Report) has adeptly navigated the competitive landscape through a comprehensive strategy that includes international expansion, digital innovation and strategic acquisitions. The company's continued focus on customer-centric strategies and value delivery is expected to yield sustained growth and enhanced stakeholder value. Management’s optimistic projections for 2024, indicating significant revenue growth and increased earnings per share (EPS), reinforce SHOO's promising outlook in the global fashion industry.
Exploring Deeper
A key success factor for Steven Madden is its robust international expansion. Despite macroeconomic challenges, the company’s international segment has shown impressive growth, particularly in the first quarter of 2024. With a 15% increase in international revenues, Steven Madden has effectively penetrated global markets, utilizing strategic joint ventures and targeted marketing strategies to enhance consumer engagement worldwide.
The company’s strong performance across its wholesale, direct-to-consumer and licensing segments highlights the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives. In the first quarter of 2024, wholesale revenues jumped 21%, driven by significant gains in footwear, accessories and apparel. The handbag and apparel categories, in particular, saw remarkable growth, boosting the wholesale segment.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The direct-to-consumer segment also experienced healthy growth, with total revenues reaching $112.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 12.8%. Brick-and-mortar revenues grew 15%, or 8% on a comparable store basis, reflecting continued success in physical retail.
Steven Madden's dedication to enhancing its e-commerce presence demonstrates its proactive approach to adapting to changing consumer preferences. Strategic investments in digital marketing and website optimization, along with initiatives like try-before-you-buy payment options and expanded delivery and return capabilities, underscore the company’s commitment to improving the digital shopping experience. These efforts are expected to drive sustained growth in e-commerce revenues.
Strategic acquisitions, such as those of Almost Famous and BB Dakota, highlight Steven Madden's efforts to diversify product offerings and expand market reach. These acquisitions broaden the company’s apparel category and strengthen its direct-to-consumer presence, aligning with its goal of achieving profitable growth.
With a solid business framework, Steven Madden is well-positioned to capitalize on market growth opportunities and deliver enhanced value to its stakeholders. Management’s projections for 2024 indicate year-over-year revenue growth of 11-13%, with adjusted EPS between $2.55 and $2.65, suggesting a rise from the $2.30 reported in 2023.
Zacks Rank & Estimate
The stock has outpaced the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. In the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 40.5% against the industry’s decline of 11.8%.
Analysts seem quite optimistic about the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 sales and EPS is pegged at $2.22 billion and $2.62, respectively, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.1% and 6.9%. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 sales and EPS is pegged at $2.32 billion and $2.92, respectively, implying year-over-year growth of 4.7% and 11.4%.
Wrapping Up
Despite positive outcomes, the integration of the Almost Famous brand introduces complexity and potential risks, notably impacting the gross margin. In the first quarter, the consolidated gross margin dropped to 40.7% from 42.1% in 2023, with Almost Famous reducing it by about 140 basis points in the first quarter.
However, with a robust business framework and strategic initiatives driving international expansion, digital innovation and product diversification, Steven Madden is well-positioned to capitalize on market growth opportunities.
3 Promising Stocks
Some better-ranked stocks are The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) , Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) and Canada Goose (GOOS - Free Report) .
Gap is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories and personal care products. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 21.7% and 0.2%, respectively, from the fiscal 2023 reported figures. GPS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 202.7%.
Abercrombie is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. ANF delivered a 28.9% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.
The consensus estimate for Abercrombie’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 47.3% and 10.4%, respectively, from the fiscal 2023 reported figures. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 210.3%.
Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. It sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canada Goose’s current fiscal-year earnings indicates growth of 13.7% from the year-ago period’s reported figures. GOOS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 70.9%.