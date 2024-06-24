Valneva's (VALN) CHIKV Vaccine Gets Health Canada's Approval

Valneva SE ( VALN Quick Quote VALN - Free Report) , a specialty vaccine company, has achieved a significant milestone with the approval of its single-dose chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ, by Health Canada. This approval follows the FDA's nod in November 2023 as well as the European Medicines Agency's recent recommendation for marketing authorization in Europe.
This latest endorsement positions Valneva to significantly impact the chikungunya vaccine market globally.
A Few Words on Chikungunya
Also known as CHIKV, Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease spread by the bites of infected female Aedes mosquitoes. It commonly causes fever, severe joint pain, muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash.
Impact of Climate Change
As climate change drives the spread of the Aedes mosquito, the carrier of the chikungunya virus, the need for effective vaccines has risen manifold. Valneva’s IXCHIQ, the world’s only licensed chikungunya vaccine, is a critical tool in combating this public health threat. Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI, emphasized the importance of expanding access to the vaccine to control the growing number and severity of chikungunya outbreaks worldwide.
Expanding Market Potential
The latest Health Canada approval of IXCHIQ is set to broaden Valneva’s market presence significantly. The company plans to launch the vaccine in Canada in the fourth quarter of 2024, following its U.S. commercialization earlier this year.
Health Canada's approval was based on robust data from a pivotal Phase 3 study published in The Lancet, which demonstrated a 98.9% seroresponse rate 28 days post-vaccination. This strong immune response was sustained for six months by 96.3% of the participants, showcasing the vaccine’s efficacy and durability.
According to Valenva, over 50 million North Americans, including approximately 7 million Canadians, travel to chikungunya-endemic regions annually. Accordingly, the potential market for IXCHIQ is substantial. The vaccine's approval positions Valneva to address this unmet medical need and mitigate the impact of chikungunya on travelers.
Valneva's global strategy includes collaborations with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Instituto Butantan in Brazil to enhance vaccine accessibility in low- and middle-income countries. This effort is backed by a funding agreement with CEPI, which aims to make the vaccine available to vulnerable populations. The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency is also reviewing a marketing authorization application, with potential approval expected in 2024.
Share Price Performance
Over the past year, shares of VALN have plunged 30.8% against the industry's 3.9% growth.
