Image: Shutterstock
CommScope (COMM) Advances Capabilities of E6000 Edge Router
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM - Free Report) recently introduced Software Release 13, which brings several cutting-edge advancements in its E6000 Converged Edge Routers (CER). The innovative features are aimed at equipping Multi Service Operators (MSOs) to support advanced network services with the latest technologies, such as hybrid fiber coax cable access networks.
In the current challenging business environment, MSOs are struggling with a multitude of issues. The stagnant growth of new subscribers necessitates maximizing revenue growth from the existing client base. Mounting competition makes it difficult to attract and retain customers. Keeping pace with technological innovations such as DOCSIS 4.0 and Distributed Access Architecture in a capital-efficient manner is also a challenging endeavor.
CommScope’s Software Release 13 enables MSO operators to retrieve significant value from their existing Gen 2 E6000 CER installations. One of the key benefits is its support for next-generation cable modems such as DOCSIS 4.0 devices operating in DOCSIS 3.1 Mode. This feature facilitates a gradual transition to new technology, simplifying the upgrade process without requiring an immediate full-scale deployment.
Low latency DOCSIS feature is essential for high data-intensive applications, such as gaming and virtual reality. The integration of Software Release 13 minimizes lagging and enhances user experience. Seamless support for both Centralized and Distributed Access Architecture networks demonstrates its impressive versatility for various deployment scenarios. Greater support for Internet Protocol Television operations facilitates the transition from legacy video delivery systems. This transformation helps reclaim bandwidth and extend network capacity for high-speed data services.
Incorporation of these attributes from Software Release 13 has various strategic implications for MSOs. It allows them to effectively monetize their existing network assets by boosting their capability to support new technologies and high throughput applications. It minimizes the need for any upfront capital expenditure and enhances return on investment even in a market with sluggish subscriber growth. Faster speed and improved broadband service offerings increase average revenue per user and bolster competitive positions for MSOs.
With operators moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is dedicated to developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which will be essential for the success of 5G technology. Its product portfolio has been specifically designed to help global service providers efficiently deploy fiber networks. This augurs well for its long-term growth prospects. The company also continues to be one of the leading suppliers of intelligent antenna platforms for FirstNet deployments.
The stock has lost 73.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 50.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
