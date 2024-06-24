Back to top

Image: Bigstock

United Parcel Service (UPS) to Sell Coyote Logistics to RXO

United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) is gearing up with its business operations. To this end, the company announced that it had inked a deal to sell its Coyote Logistics business unit to RXO, Inc., for $1.025 billion.

RXO is a Charlotte, NC-based transportation and logistics company.

Although the deal amount is less than what UPS paid to buy Coyote Logistics from Warburg Pincus in 2015, the deal is expected to help UPS focus on its core businesses by letting out resources to build new services and solutions to meet clients’ future needs.

Subject to regulatory review and approval, the deal is anticipated to close by the end of 2024. On completion of the deal, United Parcel Service will update its financial guidance.

Chicago-based Coyote Logistics is a global third-party logistics (3PL) provider, working with 100,000 network carriers and managing 10,000 loads per day.

UPS chief executive officer Carol B. Tome stated, "As UPS positions itself to become the premium small package provider and logistics partner in the world, the decision to sell our Coyote Logistics business allows an even greater focus on our core business."

