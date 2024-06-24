We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Stock Picks for Week of June 24, 2024
Micron Technology (MU - Free Report) has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions.Micron is benefiting from improved market conditions, robust sales executions and strong growth across multiple business units. The positive impact of inventory improvement in the data center, as well as stabilization in other markets, such as automotive, industrial and others, is contributing to top-line growth. It anticipates the pricing of DRAM and NAND chips to increase next year, thereby improving its revenues. The pricing benefits will primarily be driven by rising AI servers, causing a scarcity in the availability of cutting-edge DRAM and NAND supply. Also, 5G adoption in the Internet of Things devices and wireless infrastructure is likely to spur demand for memory and storage. The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 year to date. Micron is a cash rich company with a strong balance sheet. Micron has a strong cash-flow generating ability, which enables it to improve its cash balance and lower debt. Micron Technology, Inc. is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results after market close on Jun 26. The stock has a decent history of beating earnings estimates.
General Mills Inc. (GIS - Free Report) is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores.General Mills has outpaced the industry year-to-date. The company has been gaining from the Accelerate strategy, which is highlighted by its key priorities. These include competing efficiently, investing in Holistic Margin Management initiatives and maintaining disciplined capital allocation. This, along with brand strength, revival in the away-from-home business and pricing, has been working well for the company. Our model suggests the price/mix to be up 3.1% during fiscal 2024. General Mills has shown an ability to effectively manage costs even in a challenging environment. General Mills has consistently generated steady cash flow from operations, demonstrating strength of its business model. The company has used its reliable cash generation to invest in the business and return cash to shareholders.