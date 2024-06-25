We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why the Market Dipped But Chubb (CB) Gained Today
The most recent trading session ended with Chubb (CB - Free Report) standing at $266.12, reflecting a +0.57% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.31% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.09%.
Shares of the insurer witnessed a loss of 0.06% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 1.77% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Chubb in its upcoming release. On that day, Chubb is projected to report earnings of $5.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.41 billion, up 9.53% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $21.15 per share and revenue of $54.96 billion, indicating changes of -6.17% and +7.66%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Chubb. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower. Chubb is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Chubb is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.51. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.24 of its industry.
It's also important to note that CB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 6.35. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.57.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.