UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, UnitedHealth Group (
UNH Quick Quote UNH - Free Report) reached $489.98, with a +1.53% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.09%.
Shares of the largest U.S. health insurer have depreciated by 5.03% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 0.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of UnitedHealth Group in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 16, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $6.70, showcasing a 9.12% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $98.92 billion, showing a 6.48% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $27.57 per share and revenue of $398.24 billion, which would represent changes of +9.75% and +7.16%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. At present, UnitedHealth Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, UnitedHealth Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.5. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.22.
It is also worth noting that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.22 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
