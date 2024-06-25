Delta Air Lines (DAL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Delta Air Lines (
DAL Quick Quote DAL - Free Report) standing at $49.40, reflecting a +0.04% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.09%.
Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 4.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.73%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Delta Air Lines in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.39, showcasing a 10.82% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.3 billion, up 4.65% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.61 per share and revenue of $61.12 billion, indicating changes of +5.76% and +5.3%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.65% lower. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.93, which means Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that DAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.82.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) standing at $49.40, reflecting a +0.04% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.09%.
Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 4.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.73%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Delta Air Lines in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.39, showcasing a 10.82% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.3 billion, up 4.65% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.61 per share and revenue of $61.12 billion, indicating changes of +5.76% and +5.3%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.65% lower. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.93, which means Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that DAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.82.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.