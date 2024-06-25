We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Allstate (ALL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Allstate (ALL - Free Report) closed at $162.41, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.09%.
The insurer's shares have seen a decrease of 2.63% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 1.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Allstate in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.82, signifying a 118.55% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.56 billion, up 10.09% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.91 per share and revenue of $62.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1364.21% and +9.4%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Allstate. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.21% lower. Allstate is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Allstate currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.54. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.24 of its industry.
It's also important to note that ALL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry stood at 1.57 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.