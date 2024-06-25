We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) ending at $471.51, denoting a +0.84% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.67%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.09%.
Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 0.05% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.25% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.73% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $6.45, showcasing a 4.16% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.03 billion, up 2.04% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.26 per share and revenue of $69.72 billion, which would represent changes of -5.61% and +3.18%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lockheed Martin. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Lockheed Martin holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Lockheed Martin currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.93.
Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 4.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.78.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.