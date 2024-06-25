We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) closed at $14.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.09%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 5.61% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 1.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.44, indicating a 22.81% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $301 million, reflecting a 10.35% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion, which would represent changes of -22.22% and -9.98%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Arbor Realty Trust holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.95.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, positioning it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.