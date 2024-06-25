We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Monday.com (MNDY) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Monday.com (MNDY - Free Report) ending at $221.68, denoting a -1.46% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.31%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.09%.
The project management software developer's shares have seen a decrease of 7.61% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Monday.com in its upcoming release. On that day, Monday.com is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.71%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $227.96 million, showing a 29.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $944.84 million, indicating changes of +23.78% and +29.48%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Monday.com holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In the context of valuation, Monday.com is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 98.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.05, which means Monday.com is trading at a premium to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.