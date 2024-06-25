Gray Television (GTN) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Gray Television (
GTN Quick Quote GTN - Free Report) reached $4.95, with a +1.02% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.31%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.67%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.09%.
The the stock of broadcast television company has fallen by 13.12% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gray Television in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.10, signifying a 200% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $834 million, up 2.58% from the year-ago period.
GTN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.25 per share and revenue of $3.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +477.7% and +18.38%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gray Television. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Gray Television currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Gray Television is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 0.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.33.
It is also worth noting that GTN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Broadcast Radio and Television industry stood at 0.96 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

