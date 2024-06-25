BRF (BRFS) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with BRF (
BRFS Quick Quote BRFS - Free Report) standing at $3.87, reflecting a +1.04% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.31%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.67%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.09%.
Shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer have appreciated by 2.68% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.03% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BRF in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.07, showcasing a 170% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.59 billion, down 0.98% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.30 per share and a revenue of $10.8 billion, indicating changes of +200% and +11.66%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BRF. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.45% increase. Right now, BRF possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BRF has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.77 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.88.
Meanwhile, BRFS's PEG ratio is currently 0.35. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.1.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
BRF (BRFS) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
