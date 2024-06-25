We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fiverr International (FVRR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $22.17, indicating a +0.86% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.67%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 10.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.73% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 18.37% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $94.69 million, indicating a 5.93% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $384.67 million. These totals would mark changes of +18.46% and +6.45%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Fiverr International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
From a valuation perspective, Fiverr International is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.63, so one might conclude that Fiverr International is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.