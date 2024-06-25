We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI - Free Report) ending at $1.27, denoting a -1.55% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.31% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.09%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.73%.
The upcoming earnings release of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, up 41.67% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $46.55 million, indicating a 21.03% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.79 per share and revenue of $196.51 million. These totals would mark changes of -97.5% and +26.65%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 151, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.