Company News for Jun 25, 2024

Jun 25, 2024

  • RXO Inc. ((RXO - Free Report) ) shares soared 23% following an agreement to purchase Coyote Logistics from United Parcel Service Inc. ((UPS - Free Report) ) for more than $1 billion.
  • Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. ((LLY - Free Report) ) rose 0.7% following news that the company’s weight loss drug tirzepatide reduced the severity of the condition.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. ((ALNY - Free Report) ) shares soared 34.5% after in a late-stage study, the company’s drug vutrisiran showed a statistically significant positive result.
  • Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. ((META - Free Report) ) were up 0.8% after the company discussed integrating its generative AI model into Apple Inc.’s ((AAPL - Free Report) ) AI system for iPhones.

