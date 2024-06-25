Air Liquide (AIQUY) to Invest Up to $850M in Low-Carbon Oxygen

L'Air Liquide S.A. ( AIQUY Quick Quote AIQUY - Free Report) has announced that it intends to invest up to $850 million in the construction, ownership and operation of four Large Modular Air separation units, as well as associated infrastructure, as part of a long-term binding agreement with ExxonMobil for its planned low-carbon hydrogen project in Baytown, TX. This will allow Air Liquide to raise its oxygen production capacity by 50% in Texas. This significant project, which is still pending a final investment decision, would be the Air Liquide Group's largest industrial investment in history. This planned Air Liquide Baytown low-carbon platform would primarily supply ExxonMobil with low-carbon oxygen and nitrogen. In accordance with Air Liquide's Advance strategy goal, this decarbonization initiative will also help to improve the company’s Industrial Merchant footprint in the United States. ExxonMobil's huge need for oxygen at its low-carbon hydrogen project in Baytown prompted the selection of Air Liquide to set up a low-carbon industrial gas platform. Air Liquide would build, own and operate four new Large Modular Air (LMA) separation units at ExxonMobil's site in Baytown. It will produce and supply a record volume of 9,000 metric tons per day of oxygen for the production of low-carbon hydrogen and up to 6,500 metric tons per day of nitrogen to support the synthesis of low-carbon hydrogen into low-carbon ammonia as a source of low-carbon energy for the export market. The agreement also allows Air Liquide to capitalize on its existing pipeline infrastructure to promote the development of low-carbon hydrogen. Large volumes will also enable the LMA units to manufacture substantial quantities of argon, krypton and xenon, strengthening the Group's product offering to customers in the rare gases market. These LMA facilities represent a significant step forward in terms of production output and energy consumption optimization, as they require 25% less electricity to produce each ton of oxygen. Furthermore, these LMA units will be powered primarily by renewable and low-carbon electricity, lowering the project's carbon footprint even further. Shares of Air Liquide have gained 1.1% over the past year against a 4.8% decline of its industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Air Liquide currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include ATI Inc. ( ATI Quick Quote ATI - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) , and Ecolab Inc. ( ECL Quick Quote ECL - Free Report) . ATI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ATI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.3%. The company's shares have soared 34.8% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company's shares have soared 91.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.59 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.5%. ECL, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.3%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 35.7% in the past year.
