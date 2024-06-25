3 Discount Retail Stocks Charting Ahead of the Industry

In the ever-evolving retail landscape, the
Retail – Discount Stores industry has managed to withstand economic uncertainties and shifting consumer preferences. Despite various challenges, discount retailers have shown resilience and growth potential, even during tough times. When consumers tighten their purse strings and prioritize value, discount retailers emerge as trusted allies. Their ability to offer competitive pricing without sacrificing quality has been pivotal to their success. By providing a wide variety of products and ensuring a smooth shopping experience, these retailers have become the preferred choice for budget-conscious shoppers. The digital age has presented both challenges and opportunities for the retail industry, and discount retailers have adeptly leveraged technology to their advantage. Embracing e-commerce and omnichannel strategies, these retailers have expanded their reach and improved customer service. The innovative use of digital platforms has allowed them to stay competitive and relevant, offering convenience and accessibility to a broader audience. In a fiercely competitive market, discount retailers have distinguished themselves through exceptional service and value retention. Many have enhanced their private label offerings, providing high-quality products at lower prices, thereby reinforcing their value proposition. Investments in technology, such as data analytics and artificial intelligence, have further optimized operations, personalized customer experiences and driven efficiency. In light of these factors, we've identified three discount stocks, Burlington Stores, Inc. ( BURL Quick Quote BURL - Free Report) , Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST Quick Quote COST - Free Report) and The TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX Quick Quote TJX - Free Report) from the industry. Year-to-Date Price Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research 3 Prominent Picks Burlington Stores has adeptly responded to the challenges in the retail landscape by strategically emphasizing recognizable brands, implementing the best pricing strategy and targeting trade-down shoppers. The implementation of strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing merchandising capabilities, operational efficiency and store optimization is likely to support revenue growth. By focusing on initiatives such as store relocations and downsizing, Burlington Stores aims to improve store productivity. The ability to quickly respond to evolving market dynamics and adjust inventory levels based on real-time data insights has enabled the company to seize opportunities. Burlington Stores remains focused on its long-term growth strategy, aiming to achieve sales of $16 billion and operating income of $1.6 billion over the next five years. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Burlington Stores’ current financial-year revenues and EPS suggests growth of 9.5% and 25.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 10.5% rise in sales and 22.7% growth in earnings. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.7%, on average. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Costco stands tall as a dominant force in the discount industry, boasting a wide array of high-quality merchandise. Its distinctive membership-based business model and pricing strength differentiate it from traditional competitors. The company's emphasis on bulk sales and efficient inventory management allows it to keep prices low, making it a preferred shopping destination for budget-conscious consumers. This competitive pricing strategy and a strong private-label line help Costco maintain steady store traffic and robust sales volumes. Costco’s sturdy balance sheet equips it to deal with cyclical downturns and tap growth opportunities. Costco has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.3%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year revenues and EPS suggests growth of 5% and 10%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate suggests a 7.2% rise in sales and 8.8% growth in earnings. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The TJX Companies’ flexible business model allows it to adjust its product assortments to meet evolving consumer preferences. TJX's robust international presence and continued expansion plans provide avenues for revenue growth across multiple geographies. The company's strong focus on enhancing the customer shopping experience, coupled with its efficient operational strategies, is expected to drive higher consumer engagement and loyalty. TJX's disciplined capital allocation and commitment to returning cash to shareholders underscore its solid financial health, supporting sustained investments in growth initiatives. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The TJX Companies’ current financial-year revenues and EPS suggests growth of 3.3% and 8.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate calls for a 5.3% rise in sales and 9.9% growth in earnings. This Zacks Rank #3 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.3%, on average.
Image: Bigstock
3 Discount Retail Stocks Charting Ahead of the Industry
In the ever-evolving retail landscape, the Retail – Discount Stores industry has managed to withstand economic uncertainties and shifting consumer preferences. Despite various challenges, discount retailers have shown resilience and growth potential, even during tough times.
When consumers tighten their purse strings and prioritize value, discount retailers emerge as trusted allies. Their ability to offer competitive pricing without sacrificing quality has been pivotal to their success. By providing a wide variety of products and ensuring a smooth shopping experience, these retailers have become the preferred choice for budget-conscious shoppers.
The digital age has presented both challenges and opportunities for the retail industry, and discount retailers have adeptly leveraged technology to their advantage. Embracing e-commerce and omnichannel strategies, these retailers have expanded their reach and improved customer service. The innovative use of digital platforms has allowed them to stay competitive and relevant, offering convenience and accessibility to a broader audience.
In a fiercely competitive market, discount retailers have distinguished themselves through exceptional service and value retention. Many have enhanced their private label offerings, providing high-quality products at lower prices, thereby reinforcing their value proposition. Investments in technology, such as data analytics and artificial intelligence, have further optimized operations, personalized customer experiences and driven efficiency.
In light of these factors, we've identified three discount stocks, Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL - Free Report) , Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST - Free Report) and The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX - Free Report) from the industry.
Year-to-Date Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
3 Prominent Picks
Burlington Stores has adeptly responded to the challenges in the retail landscape by strategically emphasizing recognizable brands, implementing the best pricing strategy and targeting trade-down shoppers. The implementation of strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing merchandising capabilities, operational efficiency and store optimization is likely to support revenue growth. By focusing on initiatives such as store relocations and downsizing, Burlington Stores aims to improve store productivity. The ability to quickly respond to evolving market dynamics and adjust inventory levels based on real-time data insights has enabled the company to seize opportunities. Burlington Stores remains focused on its long-term growth strategy, aiming to achieve sales of $16 billion and operating income of $1.6 billion over the next five years.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Burlington Stores’ current financial-year revenues and EPS suggests growth of 9.5% and 25.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 10.5% rise in sales and 22.7% growth in earnings. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Costco stands tall as a dominant force in the discount industry, boasting a wide array of high-quality merchandise. Its distinctive membership-based business model and pricing strength differentiate it from traditional competitors. The company's emphasis on bulk sales and efficient inventory management allows it to keep prices low, making it a preferred shopping destination for budget-conscious consumers. This competitive pricing strategy and a strong private-label line help Costco maintain steady store traffic and robust sales volumes. Costco’s sturdy balance sheet equips it to deal with cyclical downturns and tap growth opportunities.
Costco has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.3%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year revenues and EPS suggests growth of 5% and 10%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate suggests a 7.2% rise in sales and 8.8% growth in earnings. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The TJX Companies’ flexible business model allows it to adjust its product assortments to meet evolving consumer preferences. TJX's robust international presence and continued expansion plans provide avenues for revenue growth across multiple geographies. The company's strong focus on enhancing the customer shopping experience, coupled with its efficient operational strategies, is expected to drive higher consumer engagement and loyalty. TJX's disciplined capital allocation and commitment to returning cash to shareholders underscore its solid financial health, supporting sustained investments in growth initiatives.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The TJX Companies’ current financial-year revenues and EPS suggests growth of 3.3% and 8.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate calls for a 5.3% rise in sales and 9.9% growth in earnings. This Zacks Rank #3 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.3%, on average.