TD SYNNEX (SNX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

TD SYNNEX (SNX - Free Report) reported $13.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.8%. EPS of $2.73 for the same period compares to $2.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.12 billion, representing a surprise of -1.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.76.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TD SYNNEX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Americas: $8.56 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
  • Revenue- Europe: $4.43 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.
  • Revenue- Asia-Pacific and Japan: $963.56 million compared to the $899.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
Shares of TD SYNNEX have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

