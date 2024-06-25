We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reasons to Add Evergy (EVRG) Shares to Your Portfolio Now
Evergy’s (EVRG - Free Report) systematic investments to strengthen its infrastructure will assist it in improving service reliability. EVRG continues to benefit from its expansion of operations in the transmission market through collaborations, strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Given its growth opportunities, EVRG makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.
Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a promising investment pick at the moment.
Growth Projections
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVRG’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 0.3% to $3.84 in the past 90 days.
The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5%.
Strategic Investments
The company is targeting nearly $12.5 billion of expected base capital investments through 2028, including a new generation of around $2.9 billion. This is expected to be primarily a renewable generation addition. The planned capital expenditures of Evergy are in sync with its new Integrated Resource Plan, which intends to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045. The usage of more advanced technology to produce electricity from efficient renewable units is also reducing operating costs and boosting margins.
Dividend History
The company has been consistently increasing its shareholder value through dividends. EVRG’s quarterly dividend is 64.25 cents per share, this resulted in an annualized dividend of $2.57 per share. It aims for a dividend payout of 60-70% per year. The current dividend yield of the company is 4.88%, better than the industry's yield of 3.67%.
Debt Position
Evergy’s total debt-to-capital ratio is 54.68, better than the industry average of 55.31.
The time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was 2.4. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.
Price Performance
In the past six months, shares of the company rallied 3.9% against the industry’s 2.3% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
