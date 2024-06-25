We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Citi, BofA, Others Eye Swiss Expansion Post Credit Suisse Buyout
In an effort to expand their businesses, banks like BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY - Free Report) , Deutsche Bank (DB - Free Report) , Citigroup (C - Free Report) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC - Free Report) are targeting Switzerland. These banks are increasing staffing in the region and trying to woo smaller firms that form the Swiss economy’s foundation.
The move comes after UBS Group AG (UBS - Free Report) became the Swiss banking giant following the acquisition of Credit Suisse in June 2023. UBS had announced the deal to acquire its embattled local rival in March 2023, in an emergency takeover involving government-backed efforts to fend off panic in the global banking system following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
Prior to its takeover, Credit Suisse was long considered a natural partner for business in Switzerland. However, now, the bank has almost faded into history, resulting in UBS dominating the Swiss banking landscape.
Enna Pariset, the head of BNP Paribas’ Swiss operations, stated, “When one player is absorbed, the musical chairs are being rearranged and that creates opportunities. Sometimes you're lucky.”
Jürg Hobi, the head of Citi’s Swiss commercial banking arm, said, “Shortly after the collapse of Credit Suisse, corporates immediately opened discussions with foreign banks like us.”
In September 2022, Citi started serving smaller local firms with international business. Currently, Citi employs eight staff in its Swiss commercial banking arm, with an aim to double that by 2028.
Veronique Voser, the head of DB’s Germany, Switzerland and Austria unit, has said that the firm currently employs 50 people at its Swiss corporate banking arm, which is 10% more than that at the beginning of 2023.
It was the collapse of Credit Suisse that convinced DB to expand in Switzerland. Voser said, “We managed both to win new business and increase our business volumes with existing customers.”
While the Swiss competition commission COMCO is getting concerned because of UBS’ current market strength, it is not yet clear whether BNPQY, DB, C and BAC’s expansion within Switzerland will create serious challenges for UBS.
According to COMCO, the deal between UBS and Credit Suisse warranted a deeper review. COMCO feels that there were no “fully-fledged alternatives” in corporate banking to UBS, urging authorities to encourage “effective competition.”
BAC’s head of corporate banking in Switzerland, Brooke Wachtel, stated, “Corporates are seeking new banking partners and are expected to fill this gap within the next 12 to 18 months.”
Currently, DB, C, BNPQY and UBS carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). BAC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.