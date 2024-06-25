Globant (GLOB) Unveils Cutting-Edge Adobe Studio Platform

Globant ( GLOB Quick Quote GLOB - Free Report) recently joined forces with Adobe Inc. ( ADBE Quick Quote ADBE - Free Report) to help clients tap the power of Adobe Experience Cloud through its new Adobe Studio. The state-of-the-art Adobe Studio integrates GLOB’s deep expertise in marketing technology and cross-industry business strategies along with top-tier generative AI capabilities. The initiative is aimed at empowering premium global brands to unlock the full potential of their marketing efforts with the Adobe Experience Cloud platform. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, ADBE is one of the leading software companies in the world, offering a wide array of technical, licensing and education support to customers. The company operates its business under three segments – Digital Media, Digital Experience and Publishing. Adobe Experience Cloud is a flagship product of ADBE. It is a digital marketing tool that combines the power of generative AI and real-time insights to facilitate smooth content management and “one-to-one activation”. The modern Adobe Studio powered by Adobe technology is expected to boost Globant’s digital go-to-market processes. Adobe Studio encompasses various solutions, including Data Management & Audience Insights. GLOB’s Adobe Studio leverages the power of Adobe Analytics and Adobe Journey Analytics to assemble customer data and design a cohesive customer view with Adobe Real-Time CDP. This data-driven approach enables the identification of actionable insights, allowing businesses to target audience segments and deliver customized experiences. Personalization solution facilitates the integration of Adobe Target and Adobe Journey Optimizer. Through this integration, GLOB harnesses the power of A/B testing and recommendation engines to continuously optimize touchpoints and design personalized content for target audience segments to maximize engagements on the platform. With Content & Assets Management, GLOB’s Adobe Studio consolidates content creation and streamlines digital asset storage and retrieval. It optimizes management processes through the effortless integration of Adobe Experience Manager, including Adobe's Sites and Assets capabilities. Under Marketing Automation, using Adobe Market Engage, GLOB's Adobe Studio empowers businesses to identify and engage with high-potential leads through enhanced lead scoring and nurturing strategies, improving marketing techniques and driving impactful results. In e-commerce, GLOB’s Adobe Studio infuses the company's technology capabilities and commerce knowledge with the power of Adobe Commerce, lowering friction in online store operations, simplifying website build-up and sales management, and providing critical customer insights to augment sales. Luxembourg-based Globant is a global provider of engineering, design and innovation services for clients. It is involved in the provision of data management solutions, quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing and game testing services. In the last reported quarter, GLOB’s revenues soared 20.9% year over year to $571.1 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.06%. Robust momentum across most of the business sectors contributed to the year-over-year top-line expansion. Its top customer, top five customers and top 10 customers accounted for 8.3%, 21.8% and 30.1% of net sales, respectively. At present, GLOB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 0.6% against the sub-industry’s growth of 2.7% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Globant (GLOB) Unveils Cutting-Edge Adobe Studio Platform
Globant (GLOB - Free Report) recently joined forces with Adobe Inc. (ADBE - Free Report) to help clients tap the power of Adobe Experience Cloud through its new Adobe Studio.
The state-of-the-art Adobe Studio integrates GLOB’s deep expertise in marketing technology and cross-industry business strategies along with top-tier generative AI capabilities. The initiative is aimed at empowering premium global brands to unlock the full potential of their marketing efforts with the Adobe Experience Cloud platform.
Headquartered in San Jose, CA, ADBE is one of the leading software companies in the world, offering a wide array of technical, licensing and education support to customers. The company operates its business under three segments – Digital Media, Digital Experience and Publishing.
Adobe Experience Cloud is a flagship product of ADBE. It is a digital marketing tool that combines the power of generative AI and real-time insights to facilitate smooth content management and “one-to-one activation”.
The modern Adobe Studio powered by Adobe technology is expected to boost Globant’s digital go-to-market processes.
Adobe Studio encompasses various solutions, including Data Management & Audience Insights. GLOB’s Adobe Studio leverages the power of Adobe Analytics and Adobe Journey Analytics to assemble customer data and design a cohesive customer view with Adobe Real-Time CDP. This data-driven approach enables the identification of actionable insights, allowing businesses to target audience segments and deliver customized experiences.
Personalization solution facilitates the integration of Adobe Target and Adobe Journey Optimizer. Through this integration, GLOB harnesses the power of A/B testing and recommendation engines to continuously optimize touchpoints and design personalized content for target audience segments to maximize engagements on the platform.
With Content & Assets Management, GLOB’s Adobe Studio consolidates content creation and streamlines digital asset storage and retrieval. It optimizes management processes through the effortless integration of Adobe Experience Manager, including Adobe's Sites and Assets capabilities.
Under Marketing Automation, using Adobe Market Engage, GLOB's Adobe Studio empowers businesses to identify and engage with high-potential leads through enhanced lead scoring and nurturing strategies, improving marketing techniques and driving impactful results.
In e-commerce, GLOB’s Adobe Studio infuses the company's technology capabilities and commerce knowledge with the power of Adobe Commerce, lowering friction in online store operations, simplifying website build-up and sales management, and providing critical customer insights to augment sales.
Luxembourg-based Globant is a global provider of engineering, design and innovation services for clients. It is involved in the provision of data management solutions, quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing and game testing services.
In the last reported quarter, GLOB’s revenues soared 20.9% year over year to $571.1 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.06%. Robust momentum across most of the business sectors contributed to the year-over-year top-line expansion. Its top customer, top five customers and top 10 customers accounted for 8.3%, 21.8% and 30.1% of net sales, respectively.
At present, GLOB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 0.6% against the sub-industry’s growth of 2.7% in the past year.
