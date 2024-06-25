Alimera (ALIM) Rises on Merger Deal With ANI Pharmaceuticals

Alimera Sciences, Inc. ( ALIM Quick Quote ALIM - Free Report) recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Minnesota-based biopharmaceutical company, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ANIP Quick Quote ANIP - Free Report) , wherein the latter has agreed to acquire Alimera.
Shares of Alimera shot up 75.9% on Jun 24 following the news announcement, while ANIP shares rose 7.3%.
Per the deal terms, Alimera is set to be acquired by ANIP for $5.50 per share in cash and its investors will be entitled to a contingent value right for up to $0.50 per share if certain revenue targets are achieved in 2026 and 2027. The purchase price represents a rich premium of 75% on Alimera’s closing share price of $3.15 on Jun 21. ANIP will also clear Alimera’s debt of $72.5 million.
The deal, which values Alimera at almost $381 million in upfront consideration, is expected to close late in the third quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. The board of directors of ALIM and ANIP have approved the transaction.
Alimera’s commercial portfolio currently comprises two marketed products, Iluvien (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant 0.19mg) and Yutiq (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant 0.18mg).
Iluvien is approved for treating diabetic macular edema in the United States, Europe and the Middle East and for chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment (NIU-PS) of the eye in Europe and the Middle East.
Yutiq is approved for the treatment of chronic NIU-PS in the United States only.
The acquisition of Alimera looks like a good strategic fit for ANIP. It is expected to strengthen the latter’s rare disease business and drive long-term growth as both Iluvien and Yutiq hold significant potential in the target market.
Also, the acquisition of Alimera is expected to deliver high single-digit to low double-digit accretion in adjusted non-GAAP EPS as well as an additional $35-$38 million in 2025 adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA for ANIP, including around $10 million in cost synergies.
