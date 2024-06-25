We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carnival (CCL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended May 2024, Carnival (CCL - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.78 billion, up 17.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.11, compared to -$0.31 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was +1200.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Carnival performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Available lower berth days (ALBDs): 23,500 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 23,587.6 thousand.
- Occupancy percentage: 104% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 102.8%.
- Passenger cruise days (PCDs): 24,300 thousand versus 24,271.3 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Fuel consumption in metric tons: 700 Kmt versus 774.51 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average.
- Fuel consumption in metric tons per ALBD: 31.9 Kmt compared to the 32.76 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts.
- Fuel cost per metric ton: $684 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $674.50.
- Net yields (per ALBD): $186.60 versus $184.98 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenues- Passenger ticket: $3.75 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.70 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.5%.
- Revenues- Onboard and other: $2.03 billion compared to the $1.97 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year.
Shares of Carnival have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.