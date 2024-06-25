Enbridge (ENB) Joins Indigenous Wind Partnership in Saskatchewan

Enbridge Inc. ( ENB Quick Quote ENB - Free Report) has announced a groundbreaking partnership with six indigenous groups to develop the Seven Stars wind project, a 200-megawatt wind farm in southeast Saskatchewan.
The initiative is designed to generate enough power for 100,000 homes and is scheduled to become operational in 2027. The project is supported by a C$100-million loan guarantee from the Saskatchewan Indigenous Investment Finance Corp.
The collaboration marks the first time Enbridge has partnered with Indigenous communities on a wind farm, reflecting a broader trend among Canadian energy companies to engage with Indigenous communities, particularly when operations impact their lands. This strategy can help mitigate environmental and legal opposition, facilitating smoother project development.
In 2022, Enbridge made a significant move by divesting a 12% stake in seven pipelines in Alberta to 23 First Nations and Métis communities for C$1.12 billion. This was part of a growing trend wherein companies like
Pembina Pipeline Corporation ( PBA Quick Quote PBA - Free Report) are partnering with Indigenous groups, such as the Haisla Nation, on projects like the British Columbia liquefied natural gas plant. The Canada government is also considering divesting a stake in the Trans Mountain oil pipeline to Indigenous groups.
The Six Nations Energy Development LP, a newly formed consortium, is a key partner in the Seven Stars wind project. This consortium includes the Cowessess First Nation, George Gordon First Nation, Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, Pasqua First Nation and White Bear First Nations. These groups can acquire up to a 30% stake in the project.
Enbridge, with more than 75 years of operation in Saskatchewan, has a long-standing commitment to working closely with the province, local communities, and First Nations and Métis peoples. The Seven Stars wind project aims to produce emission-free electricity for Saskatchewan, providing a stable revenue source that will benefit the local communities for many years to come.
Enbridge, primarily known for its oil and liquid transportation via pipelines, currently derives about 3% of its core earnings from its renewables business. The company is planning to expand its presence in the European offshore wind market but will avoid investments in the United States due to rising costs and supply-chain issues affecting projects there.
