BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) Could Be a Great Choice

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

BNP Paribas SA in Focus

Headquartered in Paris, BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY - Free Report) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -5.3% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $1.84 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 5.6%. In comparison, the Banks - Foreign industry's yield is 4.66%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.6%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.84 is up 4.9% from last year. In the past five-year period, BNP Paribas SA has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.70%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. BNP Paribas's current payout ratio is 37%, meaning it paid out 37% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for BNPQY for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $4.80 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 45.02%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, BNPQY is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).


