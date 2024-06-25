Nokia (NOK), Telefonica Team Up to Expand Access of Network APIs

Nokia Corporation ( NOK Quick Quote NOK - Free Report) recently joined forces with Telefonica, a prominent telecommunication company based in Madrid, to unlock new use cases and accelerate the adoption of network APIs leveraging 5G Standalone capabilities. Network APIs are a vital component in modern telecommunication infrastructure. It equips developers with tools and capabilities to craft new services and advance use cases such as real-time applications, augmented reality, virtual reality and advanced IoT solutions. In the recent venture, Telefonica is leveraging the Nokia Network as Code platform to support developers. The technology combines networks, system integrators and system developers into a cohesive ecosystem. The platform simplifies the integration of advanced 5G capabilities for developers, eliminating the complexities of navigating intricate network technologies. Telefonica also selected Nokia’s NEF (Network Exposure Function) solution to explore new API opportunities in Spain and Germany. Based on 3GPP specifications, the solution provides a comprehensive platform that offers controlled and secure exposure of network services such as voice, data connectivity, charging and more to third-party developers. Its support for API mashups enables developers to integrate multiple APIs from different core functions to create customized APIs. The collaboration will focus on enhancing developers' access to advanced 5G network features like precise device location, enhanced notifications based on connectivity status, and edge discovery. Nokia’s cutting-edge solution suite will streamline API integration, while greater access to 5G network capabilities will propel the creation of innovative services for consumer, enterprise and industrial customers. Broader industry trends suggest a shift towards monetizing network capabilities through APIs and developer ecosystems. Through this collaboration, Nokia is strategically positioning itself to capitalize on this emerging trend. Nokia currently has 319 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers globally. It has 110 live 5G networks, both public and private. The 5G portfolio is increasingly gaining traction among enterprise customers. The stock has declined 7.2% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 40.5%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Nokia (NOK), Telefonica Team Up to Expand Access of Network APIs
Nokia Corporation (NOK - Free Report) recently joined forces with Telefonica, a prominent telecommunication company based in Madrid, to unlock new use cases and accelerate the adoption of network APIs leveraging 5G Standalone capabilities. Network APIs are a vital component in modern telecommunication infrastructure. It equips developers with tools and capabilities to craft new services and advance use cases such as real-time applications, augmented reality, virtual reality and advanced IoT solutions.
In the recent venture, Telefonica is leveraging the Nokia Network as Code platform to support developers. The technology combines networks, system integrators and system developers into a cohesive ecosystem. The platform simplifies the integration of advanced 5G capabilities for developers, eliminating the complexities of navigating intricate network technologies.
Telefonica also selected Nokia’s NEF (Network Exposure Function) solution to explore new API opportunities in Spain and Germany. Based on 3GPP specifications, the solution provides a comprehensive platform that offers controlled and secure exposure of network services such as voice, data connectivity, charging and more to third-party developers. Its support for API mashups enables developers to integrate multiple APIs from different core functions to create customized APIs.
The collaboration will focus on enhancing developers' access to advanced 5G network features like precise device location, enhanced notifications based on connectivity status, and edge discovery. Nokia’s cutting-edge solution suite will streamline API integration, while greater access to 5G network capabilities will propel the creation of innovative services for consumer, enterprise and industrial customers.
Broader industry trends suggest a shift towards monetizing network capabilities through APIs and developer ecosystems. Through this collaboration, Nokia is strategically positioning itself to capitalize on this emerging trend.
Nokia currently has 319 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers globally. It has 110 live 5G networks, both public and private. The 5G portfolio is increasingly gaining traction among enterprise customers.
The stock has declined 7.2% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 40.5%.
