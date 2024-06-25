Verizon (VZ) Offers Portable Private Network for Mega Events

Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ Quick Quote VZ - Free Report) recently launched a cutting-edge portable private network solution, ‘Network in a Box,’ to revolutionize network issues for large sports and entertainment events. This innovative offering is aimed at providing secure and reliable connectivity to boost fan engagement in stadiums or venues without permanent private network infrastructure. Verizon’s ‘Network in a Box’ can leverage up to 50 cellular radios, along with existing shared or licensed spectrum and fiber connections, to generate private cellular connectivity for customers.
This private network can ensure exceptional uptime and reliability, free from congestion caused by fan-generated data traffic. Additionally, with its superior high-bandwidth performance and minimal latency, this network can provide a high-quality viewing experience for live streaming, thereby improving audience engagement.
The prototype ‘Network in a Box,’ which is still being tested, recently went through its first challenge at the United Football League Championship Game in Missouri. For future testing, it would be sent to various global cities including Sao Paulo, Brazil and London to provide real-time coach-to-coach communications during the National Football League Championship.
‘Network in a Box’ includes more significant advantages than traditional Wi-Fi solutions. Beyond sporting events, it can provide enhanced security, reliability and capacity to the frontline officers, stage crews organizing showtime during a concert, security personnel at a parade, or a production crew broadcasting from remote, temporary sets. Per Verizon, the network is capable of separating an organization’s data traffic from public traffic and can also be scaled according to the size of the event.
Verizon has a history of addressing network congestion issues with its efficient wireless networks in the United States. The company’s network evolution over the past years has created a more modular, portable private network that is ideal for use in situations where the security, scale, reliability, customization and personalization of a private network are needed.
Shares of Verizon have gained 14.0% over the past year compared with the
industry’s growth of 21.2%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the industry have been discussed below.
Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present, supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.39%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 16.07%. Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ( SIMO Quick Quote SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, is a pioneer in developing RF integrated circuits for mobile devices and NAND flash controller integrated circuits for USB flash drives and memory cards.
The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 38.16%.
Image: Bigstock
Verizon (VZ) Offers Portable Private Network for Mega Events
