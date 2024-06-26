We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Most Interesting New ETFs of 1H 2024
The first half of 2024 has been terrific for stocks, thanks to enthusiasm for AI. It's also been a blockbuster period for ETF launches, with over 260 new products introduced so far, on track to surpass the all-time annual record of 496 set in 2023.
More than 70% of the products launched this year are actively managed. Following the success of the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI - Free Report) , there's been a surge of copycat ETFs using covered call strategies for high income generation. Additionally, buffer or defined outcome ETFs have seen significant growth.
The launch of spot bitcoin ETFs marked a monumental event for digital assets and the ETF industry. Investor adoption has been record-breaking, with the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT - Free Report) amassing $20 billion in assets within just five months, becoming the fastest-growing ETF ever.
Calamos launched two noteworthy ETFs offering exposure to major stock indexes with 100% downside protection. The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF (CPSM - Free Report) tracks the S&P 500’s (SPY - Free Report) capped return, while the Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF (CPNJ - Free Report) does the same for the Nasdaq100 (QQQ - Free Report) .
India-focused ETFs have seen immense interest from investors this year. The WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (INDH - Free Report) caters to investors concerned about potential weakness in the rupee eroding equity market returns. WisdomTree highlights a significant decrease in rupee hedging costs in recent years.
Simplify launched two unique ETFs that screen stocks based on "intangible capital" – patents, software, R&D, and brand value. The firm suggests successful companies often have "asset-light" characteristics, prioritizing intangible capital over traditional assets.
Both the Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF (NXTI - Free Report) and NEXT Intangible Value Index ETF (NXTV - Free Report) come with a low expense ratio of 0.25%.
To learn more, please watch the short video above.