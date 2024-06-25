Asensus Surgical (ASXC) Announces New Hospital Tie-Up on Senhance

Asensus Surgical, Inc. ( ASXC Quick Quote ASXC - Free Report) announced an agreement with St. Marianna University School of Medicine Yokohama City Seibu Hospital in Japan on leasing its Senhance Surgical System. The hospital will use the system in its Urology and Gastroenterology/General Surgery department. The Senhance Surgical System can effortlessly integrate human skills with clinical intelligence. Asensus Surgical's latest deal on this system underscores the hospital's dedication to medical innovation. More on the News
The Senhance Surgical System represents a leap forward, offering surgeons unparalleled real-time insights that leverage the collective expertise from procedures performed around the world. The system is powered by Asensus Surgical’s intelligent surgical unit with augmented intelligence capabilities. Senhance technology uses familiar laparoscopic techniques to upgrade safety and efficiency without a steep learning curve for surgeons.
For investors’ note, St. Marianna University School of Medicine Yokohama City Seibu Hospital is a modern-day general hospital that actively incorporates the latest medical care techniques. Inaugurated in 1987, the university has trained nearly 5,000 physicians so far.
Per a
report from Grand View Research, the global laparoscopic devices market size was valued at $7.3 billion in 2022. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.35% by 2030. Primary factors causing the market surge include the increasing incidence of obesity across all age groups and the rapidly growing geriatric population. The market growth is also influenced by the growing preference for laparoscopic procedures, and the emergence of robotic-assisted approaches.
Given the market potential, the collaboration between Asensus Surgical and St. Marianna University School of Medicine Yokohama City Seibu Hospital seems to be well-timed and benefits Asensus Surgical strategically.
Other Recent Developments
Earlier this month, Asensus Surgical got into a definitive merger agreement with KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG. The merger agreement states that KARL STORZ will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Asensus Surgical for 35 cents per share in cash. With this transaction, ASXC will have a greater opportunity to advance in safer, more predictable surgery and digital tools for patients and surgeons all over the world.
In February 2024, the company achieved a milestone by completing more than 1000 successful cases at three hospitals utilizing the Senhance Surgical System. This underscores the rising acceptance of the Senhance Surgical System.
Price Performance
Year to date, shares of ASXC have risen 1.6% compared with the
industry's 5.4% growth. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Asensus Surgical currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ( HIMS Quick Quote HIMS - Free Report) , The Joint Corp. ( JYNT Quick Quote JYNT - Free Report) , and Medpace Holdings ( MEDP Quick Quote MEDP - Free Report) . While Hims & Hers and The Joint currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Medpace Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Hims & Hers Heath stock has surged 169.4% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have moved north by 5.6% to 19 cents for 2024 in the past 30 days.
HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 79.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of a staggering 150%.
Estimates for The Joint’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have moved up 61.5% to 21 cents in the past 60 days. Shares of JYNT have surged 6.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 2.3% growth.
In the last reported quarter, JYNT delivered an earnings surprise of 300%. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.75%.
Estimates for Medpace’s 2024 EPS have remained at $11.29 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 81.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 6.1% growth.
MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 30.6%.
