CDK Cyberattack Throws Auto Retailers Into Operational Chaos

The recent cyberattack on CDK Global, a leading provider of dealership management systems (“DMS”) for auto retailers, has caused significant disruption across North America. The attack, perpetrated by the hacking group BlackSuit, has sent shockwaves through the auto industry. It has led to a prolonged system outage, forcing thousands of dealerships to revert to manual processes and causing widespread operational headaches.
Immediate Fallout of the CDK Ransomware Cyber Attack
On June 19, CDK witnessed two significant cyber attacks, compelling the company to shut down its systems to protect its customers. This affected more than 15,000 dealership locations across the United States and Canada, upending various dealership functions such as vehicle sales, service and parts orders. Without access to these digital systems, many dealerships found themselves unable to complete sales transactions, process paperwork or access important customer and inventory data.
On June 22, CDK referred to the cyber attacks as a ransom event. Per Bloomberg, the hacking group has demanded tens of millions of dollars from CDK Global to end the DMS outage.
Scammers also exploited the confusion during the outage, posing as CDK representatives and attempting to steal dealership data. CDK had to issue warnings to its customers, advising them to be cautious of any unsolicited requests for access or passwords.
CDK Global has been working diligently to restore its systems. The crisis has now entered its sixth day and the restoration process is still expected to take several days. This shutdown has coincided with the summer sales push, a critical period for the auto industry, exacerbating the impact of the attack.
Auto Retailers Hit Hard
The outage has prompted many auto retailing giants like
AutoNation ( AN ) , Lithia Motors ( LAD ) , Group 1 Automotive ( GPI ) , Sonic Automotive ( SAH ) and Asbury Automotive ( ABG ) to get back to paper-based processes to continue their operations.
Each of these companies has flagged disruptions due to the CDK outage and is taking precautionary measures to protect systems and data. Despite these measures, the outage led to slower operations and increased laborious tasks for staff.
AutoNation notified in a regulatory filing that the cyberattack has adversely impacted its business operations and reduced productivity. GPI has activated cyber incident response procedures and is relying on alternative processes, which have slowed down operations. Lithia has also necessitated manual processes and precautionary containment steps. It has notified that the incident is likely to adversely impact operations until systems are fully restored. ABG has announced that it is experiencing slower-than-normal business functions and that the disruptions will continue till the system is restored. Sonic has also necessitated workaround solutions to mitigate the impact on vehicle sales and servicing.
Penske Automotive reported that while it doesn't use CDK at its U.S. and UK franchised dealerships, its Premier Truck Group, which relies on CDK's DMS, has been disrupted and is now operating through manual or alternate processes.
Village Ford dealership in Dearborn, MI, managed to sell nearly 100 cars during a major sale but faced delays in vehicle delivery due to the reliance on manual paperwork.
The cyber attack’s timing, close to the end of the second quarter, could potentially affect the financial results of many dealerships.
Broader Implications of the Cyberattack in the Auto Industry
The CDK cyberattack has highlighted the vulnerabilities within the auto industry's digital infrastructure. Dealerships scrambled to implement workaround solutions and alternative vendors. They reverted to the use of manual paperwork and other non-digital methods. Some dealerships could not deliver vehicles because they were locked out of contracts stored in CDK’s system, while others struggled with titling work.
This incident has prompted many dealerships to rethink their cybersecurity measures. The attack underscored the importance of having robust contingency plans and cybersecurity protocols. Dealerships were reminded of the necessity of multifactor authentication, employee training and cybersecurity insurance to protect against future incidents.
Last Word
The immediate fallout of the CDK cyberattack has been characterized by widespread operational disruptions, a shift to manual processes, operational strain, customer impact and a heightened focus on cybersecurity. While the immediate effects have been challenging, the incident has also served as a wake-up call for the industry to bolster its defenses against future cyber threats.
Image: Bigstock
