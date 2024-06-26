Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Exxon Mobil (
XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) ending at $114.35, denoting a +0.26% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 0.56% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.69% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.83% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $2.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 24.23%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $91.69 billion, indicating a 10.59% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.28 per share and a revenue of $361.02 billion, demonstrating changes of -2.52% and +4.77%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.06% decrease. As of now, Exxon Mobil holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Exxon Mobil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.14, which means Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 4.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.85.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) ending at $114.35, denoting a +0.26% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 0.56% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.69% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.83% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $2.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 24.23%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $91.69 billion, indicating a 10.59% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.28 per share and a revenue of $361.02 billion, demonstrating changes of -2.52% and +4.77%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.06% decrease. As of now, Exxon Mobil holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Exxon Mobil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.14, which means Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 4.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.85.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.