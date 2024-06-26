We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $22.59, demonstrating a +1.26% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.09% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 2.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.83%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ardmore Shipping in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.03, indicating an 80.7% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $79.79 million, up 32.1% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $280.31 million. These totals would mark changes of +19.93% and +6.15%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Ardmore Shipping boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Ardmore Shipping is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.88. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.63 for its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.