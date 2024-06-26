Here's Why Schlumberger (SLB) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Schlumberger (
SLB Quick Quote SLB - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $47.52, indicating a +0.08% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.16%.
Shares of the world's largest oilfield services company have appreciated by 2.68% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.69% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.83%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Schlumberger in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.07 billion, up 12.03% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.51 per share and a revenue of $37.18 billion, demonstrating changes of +17.79% and +12.2%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Schlumberger. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Schlumberger is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, Schlumberger is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.53. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.22.
One should further note that SLB currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
