We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dorian LPG (LPG) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) closed at $42.55, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.09% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had lost 12.44% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 2.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Dorian LPG will be of great interest to investors.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.07 per share and a revenue of $492.96 million, demonstrating changes of -20.13% and -12.08%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Dorian LPG boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Dorian LPG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.63.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 70, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.