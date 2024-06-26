We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $7.94, demonstrating a +0.25% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.41% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.96 per share and revenue of $6.32 billion, which would represent changes of +42.86% and +47.22%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.69% upward. As of now, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow XPEV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.