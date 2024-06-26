We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB - Free Report) standing at $4.74, reflecting a -1.86% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.
The company's stock has climbed by 14.73% in the past month, exceeding the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83%.
The upcoming earnings release of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.10, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $107.19 million, up 72.75% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.41 per share and a revenue of $436.26 million, demonstrating changes of -7.89% and +78.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 88, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.