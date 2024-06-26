We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.87, moving -1.81% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.09% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.16%.
The company's stock has dropped by 18.69% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.02, showcasing a 200% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.87 million, indicating a 51.66% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.29 per share and a revenue of $34.28 million, indicating changes of +866.67% and +40.46%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.1. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.41 of its industry.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.