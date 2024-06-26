We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why TXO Partners LP (TXO) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
TXO Partners LP (TXO - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $21.93, indicating a +0.14% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of TXO Partners LP will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect TXO Partners LP to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 425%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $64.42 million, indicating a 6.53% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.28 per share and a revenue of $277.94 million, signifying shifts of -4.48% and -27%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.76% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, TXO Partners LP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TXO Partners LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.11 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.68.
The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.