Bloom Energy (BE) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

BE Quick Quote BE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.32, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the developer of fuel cell systems had lost 18.72% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Bloom Energy in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.05, signifying a 70.59% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $314.75 million, indicating a 4.53% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion, which would represent changes of +250% and +10.13%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Bloom Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Bloom Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 89.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.74, so one might conclude that Bloom Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, BE's PEG ratio is currently 3.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Alternative Energy - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
