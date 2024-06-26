Compared to Estimates, FedEx (FDX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

FedEx (
FDX Quick Quote FDX - Free Report) reported $22.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. EPS of $5.41 for the same period compares to $4.94 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.34, the EPS surprise was +1.31%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how FedEx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - Total U.S Domestic Package: 2,583 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,572.81 thousand. Revenue per freight pound - Fed Ex Express - Freight - U.S. $1.67 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.73. Average daily freight pounds - FedEx Express - Freight - International airfreight: 810 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 788.53 thousand. Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - Total International Export Package: 1,055 thousand versus 1,012.83 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Other and Eliminations: $833 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $775.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%. Revenues- FedEx Services: $59 million compared to the $71.09 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.4% year over year. Revenues- FedEx Express: $10.42 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%. Revenues- FedEx Ground: $8.49 billion compared to the $8.54 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year. Revenues- FedEx Freight: $2.31 billion versus $2.34 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change. Revenues- FedEx Express- Freight- U.S: $604 million versus $597.88 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change. Revenues- FedEx Express- Package- U.S. overnight envelope: $472 million versus $500.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change. Revenues- FedEx Express- Package- U.S. overnight box: $2.20 billion versus $2.20 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
Shares of FedEx have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Compared to Estimates, FedEx (FDX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
