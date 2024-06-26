Westlake (WLK) Adds New Colors to Mid-America Shutters Line

Westlake Corporation's ( WLK Quick Quote WLK - Free Report) unit, Westlake Royal Building Products, has added four new, trendy colors to the Mid-America shutters line. The four new colors —Treated Cedar, Platinum, French Roast and Storm Cloud —complement current siding color trends and expand the Mid-America shutters line, which includes open louver, raised panel, board & batten and louver combo shutters. Shutters provide homes with a distinct appearance, increasing curb appeal and charm with precise architectural designs and brilliant colors. They not only complement windows but also offer a layer of beauty and color to a home's overall appeal. Mid-America provides a wide choice of colors, sizes and styles, making it effortless to discover the ideal accents to complement any home. These shutters are not only visually stunning but also simple to install since they come with hardware that is compatible with any siding system or home exterior, including vinyl, poly-ash, fiber cement, wood, brick, stucco and stone. Furthermore, all Mid-America exterior shutters have SolidThru Colors, which offer long-lasting vibrancy and ensure that the chosen color remains consistent even after scratches or impacts. Shares of Westlake have gained 25.4% over the past year compared with a 21.7% rise of its industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company, on its first-quarter call, said that it sees continued growth for the Housing and Infrastructure Products segment despite high inflation and interest rates. This is primarily owing to a limited supply of houses and favorable demographics that support sustained housing demand.
In the Performance and Essential Materials segment, near-term performance is expected to remain relatively stable. However, growth in this segment could be limited by weak end-market demand and low-priced imports from Asia in some product categories and regions. While the company is waiting for broader economic conditions to improve, it is taking steps to boost profitability in its European operations by implementing structural cost reductions. Additionally, it is investing in projects to enhance the reliability and efficiency of its plants. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Westlake currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include ATI Inc. ( ATI Quick Quote ATI - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) , and Ecolab Inc. ( ECL Quick Quote ECL - Free Report) . ATI carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). ATI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.3%. The company's shares have soared 37.8% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company's shares have soared 97% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.59 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.5%. ECL, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.3%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 33.7% in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
Westlake (WLK) Adds New Colors to Mid-America Shutters Line
Westlake Corporation's (WLK - Free Report) unit, Westlake Royal Building Products, has added four new, trendy colors to the Mid-America shutters line.
The four new colors —Treated Cedar, Platinum, French Roast and Storm Cloud —complement current siding color trends and expand the Mid-America shutters line, which includes open louver, raised panel, board & batten and louver combo shutters.
Shutters provide homes with a distinct appearance, increasing curb appeal and charm with precise architectural designs and brilliant colors. They not only complement windows but also offer a layer of beauty and color to a home's overall appeal.
Mid-America provides a wide choice of colors, sizes and styles, making it effortless to discover the ideal accents to complement any home. These shutters are not only visually stunning but also simple to install since they come with hardware that is compatible with any siding system or home exterior, including vinyl, poly-ash, fiber cement, wood, brick, stucco and stone. Furthermore, all Mid-America exterior shutters have SolidThru Colors, which offer long-lasting vibrancy and ensure that the chosen color remains consistent even after scratches or impacts.
Shares of Westlake have gained 25.4% over the past year compared with a 21.7% rise of its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company, on its first-quarter call, said that it sees continued growth for the Housing and Infrastructure Products segment despite high inflation and interest rates. This is primarily owing to a limited supply of houses and favorable demographics that support sustained housing demand.
In the Performance and Essential Materials segment, near-term performance is expected to remain relatively stable. However, growth in this segment could be limited by weak end-market demand and low-priced imports from Asia in some product categories and regions.
While the company is waiting for broader economic conditions to improve, it is taking steps to boost profitability in its European operations by implementing structural cost reductions. Additionally, it is investing in projects to enhance the reliability and efficiency of its plants.
Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus
Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Westlake currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include ATI Inc. (ATI - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , and Ecolab Inc. (ECL - Free Report) .
ATI carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). ATI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.3%. The company's shares have soared 37.8% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company's shares have soared 97% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.59 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.5%. ECL, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.3%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 33.7% in the past year.