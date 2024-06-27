ExxonMobil Corporation ( XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) , the U.S. energy major, has partnered with French industrial gas supplier Air Liquide, in a significant step toward reducing carbon emissions. This partnership aims to support the decarbonization of industrial operations along the U.S. Gulf Coast. Enhancing Low-Carbon Hydrogen Production
ExxonMobil (XOM), Air Liquide Partner for Texas Hydrogen Project
