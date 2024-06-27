Back to top

Compared to Estimates, UniFirst (UNF) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

UniFirst (UNF - Free Report) reported $603.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended May 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. EPS of $2.19 for the same period compares to $1.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $600.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.88, the EPS surprise was +16.49%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how UniFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Core Laundry Operations: $528.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $524.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.
  • Revenues- First Aid: $27.29 million versus $27.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
  • Revenues- Specialty Garments: $47.58 million compared to the $48.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Specialty Garments: $11.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.93 million.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Core Laundry Operations: $36.93 million versus $34.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for UniFirst here>>>

Shares of UniFirst have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

