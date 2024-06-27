Back to top

General Mills (GIS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended May 2024, General Mills (GIS - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.71 billion, down 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.01, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.87 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99, the EPS surprise was +2.02%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how General Mills performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- North America Foodservice: $589 million compared to the $571.48 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- International: $667.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $740.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%.
  • Net Sales- Pet: $602.10 million compared to the $625.14 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- North America Retail: $2.85 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.9%.
  • Operating Profit- North America Retail: $670.10 million compared to the $689.78 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating Profit- International: $22.40 million compared to the $64.26 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Pet: $143.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $125.04 million.
  • Operating Profit- North America Foodservice: $79.20 million versus $75.65 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of General Mills have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

