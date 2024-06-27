Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 26, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of FedEx Corporation ((FDX - Free Report) ) surged 14.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $5.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.34 per share.
  • TD SYNNEX Corporation’s ((SNX - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 9.6% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.73 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 per share.
  • Shares of Carnival Corporation & plc ((CCL - Free Report) ) jumped 8.7% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01 per share.
  • Shares of Walmart Inc. ((WMT - Free Report) ) fell 2.2% after the company’s CFO said at the NYSE 2024 European Investor Conference in London that the second quarter is going to be its “most challenging quarter.”

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carnival Corporation (CCL) - free report >>

Walmart Inc. (WMT) - free report >>

FedEx Corporation (FDX) - free report >>

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) - free report >>

Published in

retail tech-stocks transportation travel-leisure