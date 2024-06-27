Target (TGT) Gears Up for Target Circle Week, Promises Big Deals

This July, consumers will find great deals on myriad products at
Target Corporation. The Minneapolis-based retailer is poised to capture significant consumer interest with the return of its biggest sales event of the season, Target Circle Week. Running from Jul 7-13, this event offers savings of up to 50% on a wide range of items, strategically timed to align with summer and back-to-school shopping needs. This annual event is a pivotal moment for Target Circle members, the company's free-to-join loyalty program. During this week, members will benefit from substantial discounts, personalized bonuses and early access to essential items. Target Circle members can now enjoy more convenience with the new Target Circle 360 subscription, offering unlimited access to same-day delivery via Shipt without delivery fees on orders more than $35. This subscription, available at an introductory price of $49 for the first year (regularly $99), is designed to increase convenience for customers and drive repeat business, potentially boosting Target's revenue streams. One of the standout features of Target Circle Week is the Deal of the Day, which includes exclusive daily deals for Target Circle members. On Jul 11, for instance, members can take advantage of a special Starbucks promotion, offering a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal on beverages. Such promotions are expected to drive daily engagement, both in-store and online. For families preparing for the upcoming school year, Target Circle Week offers considerable savings on back-to-school items. Discounts include 30% off kids' school uniforms and backpacks, alongside other essential supplies. This focus on school necessities aims to attract a wide demographic, enhancing Target's customer base during a crucial shopping period. Target's industry-leading fulfillment services, including Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt, further enhance the shopping experience. These services not only add convenience but also solidify Target's competitive edge in the retail sector. In addition to the temporary discounts offered during Target Circle Week, Target has committed to long-term value by reducing prices on about 1,500 frequently purchased items. The retailer plans to lower prices on approximately 3,500 more items throughout the summer, demonstrating a strategic focus on maintaining customer loyalty and satisfaction. Wrapping Up
Vital Farms offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). VITL has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 102.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms' current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 22.6% and 59.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. Sprouts Farmers, the renowned grocery retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. SFM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers' current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of around 8% and 9.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. Tractor Supply Company, which operates as a rural lifestyle retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). TSCO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.7%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tractor Supply Company's current financial-year sales and earnings calls for growth of around 3% and 2.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.
Target (TGT) Gears Up for Target Circle Week, Promises Big Deals
This July, consumers will find great deals on myriad products at Target Corporation. The Minneapolis-based retailer is poised to capture significant consumer interest with the return of its biggest sales event of the season, Target Circle Week. Running from Jul 7-13, this event offers savings of up to 50% on a wide range of items, strategically timed to align with summer and back-to-school shopping needs.
This annual event is a pivotal moment for Target Circle members, the company’s free-to-join loyalty program. During this week, members will benefit from substantial discounts, personalized bonuses and early access to essential items.
Target Circle members can now enjoy more convenience with the new Target Circle 360 subscription, offering unlimited access to same-day delivery via Shipt without delivery fees on orders more than $35. This subscription, available at an introductory price of $49 for the first year (regularly $99), is designed to increase convenience for customers and drive repeat business, potentially boosting Target’s revenue streams.
One of the standout features of Target Circle Week is the Deal of the Day, which includes exclusive daily deals for Target Circle members. On Jul 11, for instance, members can take advantage of a special Starbucks promotion, offering a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal on beverages. Such promotions are expected to drive daily engagement, both in-store and online.
For families preparing for the upcoming school year, Target Circle Week offers considerable savings on back-to-school items. Discounts include 30% off kids’ school uniforms and backpacks, alongside other essential supplies. This focus on school necessities aims to attract a wide demographic, enhancing Target’s customer base during a crucial shopping period.
Target’s industry-leading fulfillment services, including Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt, further enhance the shopping experience. These services not only add convenience but also solidify Target’s competitive edge in the retail sector.
In addition to the temporary discounts offered during Target Circle Week, Target has committed to long-term value by reducing prices on about 1,500 frequently purchased items. The retailer plans to lower prices on approximately 3,500 more items throughout the summer, demonstrating a strategic focus on maintaining customer loyalty and satisfaction.
Wrapping Up
Target Circle Week is not just a sales event but a strategic initiative aimed at bolstering customer engagement and loyalty. The combination of attractive discounts, exclusive deals and enhanced membership benefits is likely to drive increased traffic and higher sales volumes.
We note that shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have advanced 10.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 36.6%.
3 Stocks Looking Red Hot
Here, we have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Vital Farms, Sprouts Farmers Market and Tractor Supply Company.
Vital Farms offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). VITL has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 102.1%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 22.6% and 59.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.
Sprouts Farmers, the renowned grocery retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. SFM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers’ current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of around 8% and 9.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.
Tractor Supply Company, which operates as a rural lifestyle retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). TSCO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.7%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tractor Supply Company’s current financial-year sales and earnings calls for growth of around 3% and 2.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.